Kenya confirms first Mpox case

Kenya has confirmed its first case of Mpox at the Taita Taveta border post with Tanzania.

The virus was detected in a person travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya.

The infection, caused by the monkeypox virus, spreads through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. Most cases are mild, but it can be fatal.

The Ministry of Health did not provide further information about the individual.

However, it advised Kenyans to be vigilant and wash their hands often to reduce the risk of infection.

"Wash your hands often with soap and water or hand sanitiser. If you have symptoms, seek health advise and avoid close contact with other persons...avoid close contact with persons with suspected or confirmed disease," the ministry said in a statement.

"Person-to-person transmission can occur through direct contact with infected skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on the genitals.

"The disease can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets."

The virus is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as forested areas in East, Central and West Africa.

Earlier this month, Kenya had issued a travel advisory to all counties and border entry points.

This was in response to recent outbreaks of Mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is currently experiencing the largest outbreak of the viral disease ever recorded, with tens of thousands of people infected as of June.