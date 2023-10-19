IOM scales up Somalia flood response for rare El Nino

By XINHUA More by this Author

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said it is ready to support Somalia in tackling floods ahead of a rare "super El Nino" in the country.

"IOM Somalia is currently deploying teams in the field and is getting ready to provide emergency assistance across the country and start rolling out its flood preparedness and mitigation response in the next few weeks," the United Nations migration agency said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Tuesday evening.

The statement was released after IOM Director-General Amy Pope concluded her visit to Somalia Tuesday after taking over the leadership of the agency on October 1.

Pope said the visit focused on how the IOM can continue to support the Somali government to address the challenges caused by the recent drought, ongoing floods and other climatic shocks.

"We need to proactively tackle forced migration that has been caused by environmental factors; to provide aid and protection to those displaced by climate adversities, and always be in search of durable solutions; and to streamline migration in the context of climate change adaptation, fortifying the resilience of affected communities," she said.

According to the IOM, more than 2.3 million Somalis have been displaced in the country due to climate-related hazards and disasters. Somalia has more than 3.8 million internally displaced persons -- one of the highest internally displaced populations in the world, the IOM said.