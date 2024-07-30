EAC issues alert on spread of monkeypox

By XINHUA More by this Author

The East African Community (EAC) on Monday called on its eight member states to educate their citizens on how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of mpox (monkeypox), an infectious disease caused by the mpox virus.

The alert follows reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) that Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), both members of the EAC, are experiencing an outbreak of the viral disease mpox, the EAC said in a statement issued from its headquarters in Arusha. The statement said Burundi had confirmed three cases of mpox in the western region of the country, verified by national laboratories and the WHO. Since 2022, the DRC has reported more than 21,000 cases of mpox and more than 1,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

Burundi borders the DRC, Rwanda and Tanzania, while the DRC borders five EAC member states – Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan. Kenya and Somalia are also members of the EAC.

Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, the EAC deputy secretary-general in charge of infrastructure, productive, social and political sectors, said it was crucial to take preventive measures to minimise the spread of the disease. "EAC member states must provide the necessary information on the disease and take preventive measures," he said.

The mpox virus spreads from animals to humans and is spread between people through close contact, contaminated objects and respiratory droplets. Symptoms of mpox include skin rash or lesions, fever, severe headache, muscle aches, back pain, general body weakness and swollen lymph nodes, typically lasting two to four weeks.

While most cases are mild, severe cases and deaths can occur, the statement said.