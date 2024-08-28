DR Congo reports 35 new Mpox deaths

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 35 new deaths from Mpox, bringing the number of those killed by the viral disease since January to more than 600.

A report released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday said the disease has now been reported in almost every corner of the country, marking the DRC as the epicentre of the outbreak.

The epidemiological report presented by the Minister for Public Health, Dr Roger Kamba, shows that “1,372 new suspected cases, 206 confirmed cases and 35 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 610 since the start of the year.”

The number of deaths is already higher than in 2023, when 600 people died from the disease.

Mr Kamba also said that the cumulative number of suspected cases has reached 17,801 since the start of the year. Almost all of the DRC's 26 provinces are affected.

To combat the spread of the epidemic, the Congolese government said it has put in place a response plan, as well as relying on partners including the World Health Organisation, the Africa CDC and the US government.

Prime Minister Judith Suminwa stressed on the need for an "efficient and holistic response”, targeting hygiene and other public health standards. For now, the ministry said it had already disbursed an initial $10 million for first responses.

In the capital Kinshasa, a city of more than 15 million inhabitants, the anxiety is mounting as some people develop symptoms of Mpox, notably rashes on the skin.

The situation is all the more worrying as schoolchildren prepare to go back to school on September 2 when the new term begins.

The Mpox strain currently raging in the DRC is considered very deadly compared to other strains circulating in several other countries around the world. But the WHO is reassuring that appropriate measures are being taken.

“The Mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries can be controlled, and can be stopped," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said.

“Doing so requires a comprehensive and coordinated plan of action between international agencies and national and local partners, civil society, researchers and manufacturers, and our member States,” he added.

Dr Tedros has proposed a plan to combat the disease that focuses on implementing comprehensive surveillance, prevention, preparedness and response strategies; advancing research and equitable access to medical countermeasures like diagnostic tests and vaccines; minimising animal-to-human transmission; and empowering communities to actively participate in outbreak prevention and control.

The DRC has been awaiting the arrival of two vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health. The government has been asking people to prepare for the jab.

“Get vaccinated when the vaccine is available, and I hope very soon,” said Dr Kamba.

At present, the minister is advising everyone to follow the preventive measures, including regular handwashing; cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces and objects; and avoiding all unprotected contact with wild animals, particularly sick or dead wild animals.

Despite his warning, bushmeat is still being sold in markets throughout the DRC.

The country has experienced Mpox on several occasions before. It was first identified in humans in Kinshasa in 1970.

Now, the Congolese authorities are concerned about new patterns of sexual transmission of the virus.

“For unusual sexual relations, dear compatriots, reduce the number of partners and protect yourself during these sexual activities,” Dr Kamba stressed.

Mpox is a viral disease that can affect anyone, regardless of age, sex or lifestyle, the government has warned. Clinical signs of Mpox include a rash that develops into lesions, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache and general weakness.