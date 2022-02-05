Children with severe Covid suffer high mortality after ICU admission

By PAULINE KAIRU More by this Author

Children in sub-Saharan Africa with severe Covid-19 are dying at a significantly higher rate than children in the West, a new study has said, challenging the notion that the illness is mild in this population.

The findings also bring into focus the limited availability of paediatric intensive care and its substantial consequences for Covid-19 outcomes for children in Africa.

“The limited availability of essential equipment and the narrower scope of paediatric intensive care compared with adult care in sub-Saharan Africa likely had implications for the high mortality observed in the present study cohort,” concluded the study.

The study published in JAMA Paediatrics notes that among African children with Covid-19 admitted to 25 hospitals, eight percent died as compared to the between one and five percent reported in high-income countries.

Mortality was high after ICU admission at 31.9 percent. Up to 35 percent of hospitalised children were admitted to the ICU or needed oxygen.

Vaccination need

Researchers say given the high risk of adverse outcomes, Covid-19 vaccination and therapeutic interventions are needed for African children and adolescents.

Children with comorbidities and those younger than one year had nearly five times the risk of death than adolescents aged 15 to 19.

“Vaccines are not yet widely available, and paediatric intensive care is not easily accessible,” said Jean B. Nachega, associate professor of infectious diseases and microbiology and epidemiology at the Pitt’s Graduate School of Public Health.

The study was a collaboration between Pitt’s Graduate School and members of the African Forum for Research and Education in Health (AFREhealth) Covid-19 Research Collaboration on Children and Adolescents.

It reviewed data from 25 hospitals in the Kenya, Uganda, the DR Congo, Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana from March 1 to December 31, 2020, including 469 patients aged 0 to 19 years.

It, however, points out that both children and adults experienced inadequate availability of Covid-19 testing and high-quality intensive care sub-Saharan Africa.

“Access to hospital care is limited and varies within and across countries and regions.

‘‘The burden of Sars-CoV-2 infection, including severe disease requiring hospitalisation, is underestimated in sub-Saharan Africa and is potentially more underestimated among children, who are less likely to be evaluated for infection,” established the study.

“If a child has a comorbidity, is very young and is in a place where there are limited or no specialised doctors, facilities or equipment for paediatric intensive care, then that child faces a very real possibility of dying.”

A high prevalence of concurrent endemic infections and dietary deficiencies may have had implications for the outcomes, the study suggests.