Zimbabwe reports record daily Covid-19 infections

By KITSEPILE NYATHI More by this Author

Zimbabwe on Tuesday recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began as the government said it was concerned about the rising cases driven by the Omicron variant.

The Health and Child Care ministry said 4,031 people tested positive for the virus, beating the previous highest daily tally of new infections recorded on July 14, 2021 where 3,110 were found to be infected.

Five people died on Tuesday compared to the 58 that died on July 13, 2021.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists in Harare that the rising Covid-19 cases were a cause for serious concern for government.

“Cabinet is concerned that there has been a sharp increase in the average total number of new cases reported per day during the past two weeks,” Ms Mutsvangwa said. “Therefore, the government will scale up vaccination and tighten up measures to curb the spread of the virus.”

She said the government was mulling barring unvaccinated commuters from using public transport to encourage more people to take the Covid-19 jabs.

Advertisement

“Government will be establishing vaccination sites at the main intra and inter-city bus termini to ensure that those not vaccinated, but wish to do so can have doses administered before they board the public transport,” Ms Mutsvangwa said.

“Please note that there will be a time when people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card.”

On Tuesday, 2,910,953 Zimbabweans had been vaccinated. The government had earlier set a target of vaccinating 10 million people by the end of the year.

Last week, the Health and Child ministry announced that it had recorded the first case of Omicron in Zimbabwe and by the weekend the number had reached 50.

The Omicron variant, which was first detected in neighbouring Botswana and South Africa, is said to be highly transmissible.

After the variant was detected, some countries in the West and in Africa imposed a travel bans on southern African countries, including Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe also introduced tough measures for visitors and returning residents that will see them going for a 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival even if they test negative for the virus.