UN concerned of civilians safety in Sudan's North Darfur

By XINHUA More by this Author

UN humanitarians said on Tuesday they are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of civilians caught up in heavy fighting in Al Fasher, the capital city of Sudan's North Darfur state.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) said the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reports clashes displaced 130,000 people in and around Al Fasher in the past two months.

UN Ocha said the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) reports armed clashes to control the Golo water reservoir just west of the city. Unicef fears a water cut-off for 270,000 people in Al Fasher and surrounding areas.

Read: Tens of thousands flee amid Sudan paramilitary attack

"The agency is calling on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and end all attacks on or close to critical civilian infrastructure, including water systems and facilities, hospitals, health centers and schools," the office said.

UN Ocha said a nationwide nutrition partners' analysis reports an alarming situation for children and mothers. It said that since March, an estimated 3.7 million children under the age of 5 and 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women are acutely malnourished.

Advertisement

The office also said Sudan's 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan is severely underfunded. Of the $2.7 billion needed, just 16 percent, or 430 million, has been received.

"Despite funding gaps and other challenges, including active fighting, insecurity, looting and access impediments, humanitarian partners are sparing no effort to reach people in need across the country," the office said.