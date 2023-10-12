Guterres 'deeply regrets' Niger expulsion of UN official

By AFP More by this Author

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "deeply regrets" the order by Niger's military regime to expel a UN coordinator from the country, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

"We were informed by the authorities in Niger, and I can tell you that the secretary-general deeply regrets that the order for the departure of our resident and humanitarian coordinator in Niger, Louise Aubin, was given," said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, Louise Aubin. PHOTO | X via LouiseAubinUN

The Nigerien Foreign Ministry said in a statement dated Tuesday that the government was ordering Aubin, a Canadian appointed to the job in January 2021, "to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours".

The statement pointed to "obstacles" which it said were presented by Guterres "with a view to thwarting the full and complete participation of Niger" at last month's UN General Assembly in New York.

Dujarric said that the decision to expel Aubin "will hamper the ability of the UN to carry out its mandate and disrupts the essential work we do for the people in Niger where were 4.3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance".

Guterres "reiterates the unwavering commitment of the UN to stay and deliver for the people in Niger through continued humanitarian operations," the spokesperson added.