Sudan’s worst 500 days: First the war then deadly floods

Sudan’s war has been a churn of bad numbers: 500 days or 16 months of death, displacement and hunger. It has also been a reflection of several numbers of ceasefire attempts that failed.

By Thursday, some rescuers were speaking of 40,000 deaths although this number has not been officially authenticated. Still, 25 million are hungry, 11 million of whom are internally displaced, making it the highest number in the Horn of Africa.

That was the war. But then floods came this week in northern parts of Sudan. Its toll was not yet known but officials were speaking of 40 deaths, 200 missing after a dam breached its banks.

In Sudan, locals have been pummeled by hunger, displaced by war, injured in violence as well as marooned by floods.

