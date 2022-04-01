Sudan's Darfur clashes kill 45: officials

By AFP More by this Author

Heavy clashes between rival groups in Sudan's Darfur have left some 45 people killed, officials said on Thursday, as tribal leaders reported that fighting persisted in the latest ethnic violence.

Fresh fighting broke out on Tuesday between the ethnic Africa Fallata people and an Arab tribe in villages outside Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, witnesses said.

"Fifteen people were killed in the fighting between the Fallata and Rizeigat tribes on Tuesday and 30 were killed on Wednesday," the security committee of South Darfur state, a local government body, said in a statement.

Women and children were among those killed in the fighting, it added.

Earlier, tribal leaders from Fallata and the Rizeigat told AFP separately that the fighting has continued until Thursday.

20 wounded

Advertisement

A medical source also said that around 20 wounded, some critically, were taken to nearby hospitals.

One resident of South Darfur, Mohamed al-Fatteh, said fighting erupted after a member of the Arab tribe was killed.

Sudan's western restive Darfur region was ravaged by a bitter a civil war that erupted in 2003.

The conflict pitted ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against the Arab-dominated government of then-president Omar al-Bashir.

Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, who were blamed for atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.

The scorched-earth campaign left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million, according to the United Nations.

Deadly clashes

The main conflict has subsided over the years, but the region remains awash with weapons and deadly clashes often erupt over access to pasture or water.

Earlier this month, separate clashes broke out among herders and farmers in the rugged mountainous region of Jebel Moon in West Darfur, leaving at least 35 people killed.

Scores of people have been killed and hundreds of houses torched in several bouts of violence in Jebel Moon, as well as elsewhere in Darfur in recent months, the United Nations and medics say.

The violence has reflected a broader security breakdown in Darfur following last year's military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, that derailed a transition to full civilian rule.