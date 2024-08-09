Advertisement

Sudan government delegation to consult with US on truce talks

Friday August 09 2024
A man walks as smoke rises over buildings following air strikes during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army in Khartoum North on May 1, 2023. File | Reuters

By REUTERS

The Sudanese government said on Friday it will send a delegation to Jeddah to consult with the United States regarding an invitation to ceasefire talks in Geneva to be held on August 14.

The talks aim to end a 15-month-old war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

The Geneva talks, which the RSF has agreed to attend, would be the first major attempt in months to mediate between the two warring sides in Sudan.


