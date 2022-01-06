Sudan’s donors warn against appointing new PM without civilian nod

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Sudan’s major Western donors say they will not work with a new Prime Minister if the PM is appointed without the input of civilian movements in the country.

In a joint call, two days after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok quit office following weeks of protests against the military junta, the European Union, UK, US and Norway said a replacement must be a product of dialogue.

Civilian voice

The US, UK and Norway are often known as ‘Troika’ on Sudan. And, alongside the European Union, have been financial supporters of the transitional project in Sudan, which now faces a threat of stalling after Hamdok quit office on Monday.

“His resignation as Sudanese Prime Minister, two months after the military’s unconstitutional seizure of power, reinforces the urgent need for all Sudanese leaders to recommit to the country’s democratic transition and deliver on the Sudanese people’s demands for freedom, peace, and justice. No single Sudanese actor can accomplish this task on their own,” the donors said in a joint statement.

“The European Union and the Troika will not support a Prime Minister or government appointed without the involvement of a broad range of civilian stakeholders. We look forward to working with a government and a transitional parliament, which enjoy credibility with the Sudanese people and can lead the country to free and fair elections as a priority.”

Hamdok had only returned to the position following weeks of house arrest after the October 25 coup, which saw the military forcefully retake power.

But even after he agreed to a political deal with his detainers and returned to power, civilian groups that had been part of his transitional government rejected the deal, and the military’s influence on the transitional programme.

Protests

Since then, civilians have been pouring into the streets, protesting against the army’s involvement. The military responded by crushing the protests and there have been reported sexual violations as well.

Mélanie Joly, the Canadian Foreign Minister, also added her country’s voice on donors’ call for a civilian-led leadership.

“Canada calls on all parties to work toward the common goal of getting this transition back on track. The gains made since the Sudanese revolution must not be lost,” she said on Wednesday.

“Canada stands with the Sudanese people and supports their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Canada calls for a quick resumption of the transition to democracy and for an immediate end to all forms of violence being committed against protesters.”

Transition process

Donors are worried that the military coup may have stalled the transition process.

The transition began in August 2019 with the appointment of Hamdok who was to lead the country until it reviews the constitution and conducts elections within 30 months from the time.

Under the arrangement, the Transitional Sovereign Council, an overall governance body, was to be led by a military and civilian head in alternating periods, while allowing Hamdok to lead the government and his cabinet.

At the start, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was to lead the Council after which he was to hand it over to a civilian around November last year. A military coup occurred just weeks before that could happen.

The EU and the Troika said they will continue to support the transition, but it must be based on the 2019 power sharing arrangement, otherwise known as the Constitutional Declaration.

The civilian groups, which have rejected the military junta, were influential in pushing then leader Omar al-Bashir out of power in April 2019.

But the military had attempted to stick to power by creating a Transitional Military Council. They later accepted a power sharing deal with the civilians following pressure from the international community.

It was unclear on Wednesday if the junta had accepted to discuss the next government with protesting groups.