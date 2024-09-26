South Africa repatriates remains of apartheid fighters

By KITSEPILE NYATHI More by this Author

Thirty years after the end of apartheid, South Africa has begun exhuming the remains of its freedom fighters and activists from a number of countries in the region for reburial at home.

South Africa gained its freedom in 1994 after the African National Congress (ANC), the main liberation movement, adopted a two-pronged liberation strategy that included armed struggle and internal resistance.

The ANC's military wing, uMkhonto WeSizwe (Spear of the Nation), operated from neighbouring countries such as Angola, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

On Wednesday, the remains of 47 fighters who died in Zambia and Zimbabwe arrived in Pretoria ahead of a homecoming ceremony on Friday.

“Burial ceremonies will be held in the provinces of their origin, ensuring they are laid to rest with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Pretoria said in a statement.

“South Africa remains forever indebted to the heroes of its liberation struggle, and this initiative represents a significant milestone in honouring their legacy and contribution to 30 years of freedom and democracy.”

Advertisement

For years, the South African government has been under pressure from families to repatriate the bodies of the freedom fighters so that they can be given decent burials.

“The repatriation process is being conducted in close collaboration with regional governments, historical experts and local communities to guarantee a respectful and well-coordinated return.”

The government said it was introducing an inclusive repatriation model that would see the return of the remains of fallen freedom fighters.

In the past, repatriations were carried out on an ad hoc or individual basis, often at the request of families.

“This (new) model aims to accelerate the repatriation process, beginning with countries that have high numbers of liberation fighter remains – Zimbabwe and Zambia,” the statement added.

“The initiative underscores South Africa’s continued dedication to recognising the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.”

Read: How South Africa’s ANC became just a regular political party

Some families of the fallen liberation war fighters and anti-apartheid activists have been travelling to Zimbabwe and Zambia to conduct rituals on their relatives’ graves before the exhumations.

Catherine Zikalala, whose relative was buried in Zambia, said the family had waited for 30 years to have the late Edna Mgabaza’s remains returned home. Edna died in 1987.

“She was a nurse who was recruited to come and work in Zambia, so she came in the mid-60s. She was based in Zambia,” Ms Zikalala told South Africa’s national broadcaster SABC.

“While there, she was also helping with the logistics for the African National Congress because we had to fight the war from all fronts.

“The war for freedom was not just soldiers with their AK-40s. She passed away here on October 16, 1987.”

She added: “People left and went to fight for freedom for South Africa and they went to different parts of the world. Once we bring their remains back home, we will have closure. We are grateful to the government for taking this step; it has been in the pipeline for the past five years.”