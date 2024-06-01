Advertisement

South Africa latest vote count puts ANC just over 40pc

Saturday June 01 2024
A general view shows the result board at the National Results Operation Centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), which serves as an operational hub where results of the national election are displayed, in Midrand, South Africa on May 31, 2024. PHOTO |REUTERS

By REUTERS

The vote share of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) after this week's parliamentary election slipped further to just over 40 percent with results in from almost all polling stations, the electoral commission's website showed on Saturday.

With results from 97 percent of voting centres, the ANC stood at 40.14 per cent, a precipitous drop from the 57.5 percent it secured in the last national election in 2019.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, was at 21.7 percent, while uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, polled 14.8 percent.

