South Africa latest vote count puts ANC just over 40pc

By REUTERS

The vote share of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) after this week's parliamentary election slipped further to just over 40 percent with results in from almost all polling stations, the electoral commission's website showed on Saturday.

With results from 97 percent of voting centres, the ANC stood at 40.14 per cent, a precipitous drop from the 57.5 percent it secured in the last national election in 2019.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, was at 21.7 percent, while uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, polled 14.8 percent.