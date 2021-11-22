South Africa deports over 300 illegal migrants from Mozambique

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

More than 300 Mozambique nationals were deported by South Africa in one week, the country’s Migration National Service (Senami) spokesperson said Friday.

Celestino Matsinhe added that illegal immigration were among the main causes of deportation of Mozambicans.

A total of 317 Mozambicans were deported from South Africa between November 6 and 12, Mr Matsinhe said.

According to the government official, out of this figure, 296 were deported for illegal immigration, 17 for theft, two for physical aggression and the remaining two for drug trafficking.

309 were men and eight women, and they are from Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane, Manica, Sofala, Zambézia, Nampula and Niassa provinces, he added.

Last year, South Africa repatriated 589 Mozambique nationals who were pardoned after serving part of their prison terms.

Advertisement

Both Mozambique and South Africa are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

South Africa is the largest economy and the most developed SADC state, hence attracting millions of people from troubled African countries, fleeing political and economic hardships back home.