Somalia aligns with ‘enemies’ of Ethiopia as trouble refuses to leave Horn of Africa

When two Egyptian aircraft landed at Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport on Tuesday, they were not delivering tourists to a new site. Instead, their cargo, which turned out to be weapons, became an irritant in Addis Ababa.

It had been long in coming. Egypt, a friend of Somalia, now is not in good terms with Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam (Gerd) built on the Nile and, which Cairo sees as a national security issue over water restrictions.

Yet Ethiopia is also in dispute with Somalia after Addis Ababa signed a controversial MoU with Somaliland for sea access. Somaliland is seen in Mogadishu as a part of Somalia territory, hence legally incapable of leasing a sea access to Ethiopia.

On Wednesday, Ethiopia didn’t mention Egypt by name, but it suggested it.

