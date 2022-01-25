Soldiers take over government in Burkina Faso

By KEMO CHAM More by this Author

Ouagadougou,

Soldiers in Burkina Faso Monday confirmed taking over the government, bringing to an end the uncertainty occasioned by civil unrest that was experienced for two days in the West African country.

A junior officer read a statement on national television announcing the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, as well as the closure of the country’s land and air borders. They also imposed a nationwide curfew from 9pm to 5am.

The statement was signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who is also said to be the head of the junta and the new Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration (MPSR) that took over the government.

The announcement was made after days of protests against the government for failing to address insecurity in the country, and a mutiny by soldiers on Sunday voicing similar concerns.

The whereabouts of ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who is reported to have been detained by the mutinous soldiers since early Monday, remains largely unknown.

A tweet appealing the military to lay down arms for the larger good of the country was sent from President Kabore’s official Twitter account.

Earlier, the West African region bloc Ecowas issued a statement condemning an “attempted coup.”

The African Union also condemned the “attempted coup,” as did the country’s former colonial power, France.