Sierra Leoneans unhappy with Kenya President Ruto inauguration

Some people in Sierra Leone are unhappy with the Kenyan presidential inauguration on Tuesday, in which William Ruto took the oath of office as the country's fifth head of State.

Others, especially opposition supporters in the country on the southwest coast of West Africa, were amused by what they saw as the ill-treatment of their President Julius Maada Bio by the organisers of the inauguration ceremony.

Before President Ruto made his inaugural speech, he recognised heads of State who had attended the ceremony. Although President Bio was among them, he was not acknowledged.

Dr Ruto later made an apology, which to Sierra Leoneans was only an attempt at damage control, because even then, he could only pronounce his first name - Julius - correctly.

This sparked outrage on social media in Sierra Leone, with opposition supporters joking that "if you are not invited to a party, don't go there."

Sierra Leoneans will go to the polls on June 24, 2023, to elect a new president.

President Bio will be seeking re-election for a second and final five-year term.