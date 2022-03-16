Sierra Leone sets date for presidential election

By KEMO CHAM More by this Author

Sierra Leoneans will go to the polls on June 24, 2023 to elect a new president, the country’s electoral commission has announced.

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) made the announcement on Monday, laying to rest months of speculations about the possible postponement of the election.

President Julius Maada Bio will be seeking re-election for a second and final five-year term, as per the Sierra Leonean constitution.

Monday’s announcement also comes four days after the declaration of dates for legislative and local council elections by the office of the president. Voter Registration is also scheduled for September 3 to October 4, 2022.

Sierra Leone will be conducting all the three elections in the same year this time round.

The National Elections Watch (NEW), a coalition of local and international NGOs which monitors the electoral process to ensure that it’s free, fair and peaceful, welcomed the “timely” announcement.

It called on authorities to ensure proper public education on electoral matters.

The local council elections were to be conducted this year, but they were postponed due to logistical reasons.