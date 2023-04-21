214 people killed since January in attacks in Nigeria's Kaduna state

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

A January to March security report presented to authorities in Nigeria’s embattled Northwest Kaduna state indicates that at least 214 people were killed in terrorist attacks and communal clashes, according to Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan.

The report explained that 196 men, 14 women and four children were killed, while 746 citizens were kidnapped during the period. The report presented to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai revealed that Kaduna Central Senatorial District topped the list of casualties with 115 deaths.

El-Rufai urged the Nigerian government to heighten security measures to deal with terrorists and bandits across seven frontline states in the north-west region of the country as well as in Niger State in coming weeks prior to the inauguration of a new national government.

He said that state governments are unable to handle the security problem on their own.

He noted the operation would prevent the creation of a dangerous lull for criminal outlaws to exploit, especially during the period of the power transition.

“We appeal for tightened security operations over the next 39 days remaining to the end of the tenure of the current administration and beyond so that the change of baton at the national level does not result in a dangerous criminal exploitation,” El-Rufai said.

Advertisement

He also reiterated the commitment of the Kaduna State government in improving security as well as safeguarding the lives and properties of residents.

Ammunition intercepted

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough on April 20, Nigerian troops under Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large cache of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire in Kaduna’s Birnin Gwari.

The troops were following up on credible intelligence concerning gunrunning activities and in the course of police checks, they stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

An intercepted black Toyota Corolla was found with more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car.

The troops under the command of Maj-Gen TA Lagbaja also recovered special ammunition and AK-47 magazines.

The driver of the vehicle, Aminu Abdullahi, was taken into custody for further investigations.

“Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters reported that troops have in the last two weeks rescued 468 kidnapped victims and killed 54 terrorists in northeast, north-central and northwest regions of the nation,” Nigeria Defence Media Operations Director Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami on Thursday said in Abuja at a bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the troops also apprehended more than 122 terrorists, bandits, their partners and other criminals across the zones within the period.

He added that 30 of the rescued victims who were injured have been hospitalised while the remaining were reunited with their families.

“All recovered weapons, arrested Boko Haram/Iswap terrorists and terrorists’ logistics suppliers have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.,” he said.

“The surrendering terrorists and members of their families were grilled, and the rescued civilians given medical attention before they were handed over to the relevant authorities,” he added.