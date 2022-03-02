SADC to provide humanitarian aid to Mozambique IDPs: diplomat

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) said Monday it will support returnees in Cabo Delgado who had fled the province following terror attacks.

It is believed that the conflict, which started in October 2017, has displaced over 820,000 people and led to the death of an estimated 3,000 others.

The community is working to provide humanitarian aid to families who are returning to their areas of origin, said Wizi Moyo, Malawi’s ambassador to Mozambique.

"We know that victims of terrorism need everything to return to normal life, but according to our capacities and vision, we will ensure food to avoid starvation situations in areas that were in armed conflict," Ms Moyo said.

“Our attention remains focused on maintaining public order and tranquillity and on combating the armed group that continues to terrorise the population.”

The ambassador addressed journalists in a press conference in Cabo Delgado’s capital Pemba as SADC ambassadors and high commissioners started a three-day visit to the province.

The diplomats are scheduled to meet senior military heads of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

SAMIM hosts army personnel from Angola, DRC, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Tanzania, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Rwandan troops are also on the ground.