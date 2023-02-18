SA crime stats reveal alarming increase in murder, rape cases

By PETER DUBE More by this Author

South Africa’s Minister of Police Bheki Cele confirmed that 7,555 people were murdered between October and December 2022 in the Southern Africa country.

Cele labelled the increase in the latest quarterly crime statistics as ‘alarming’ as South Africa continues to be a playground for criminals.

On February 17, 2023, Cele gave SA Parliament's Portfolio Committee the latest crime stats, which showed an increase in violent contact crimes such as murder and sexual offences.

According to him, the South African Police Service recorded an increase of 696 murders in the third quarter between October and December last year.

"For the current quarter covering the period 1st October 2022 to December 2022, we have recorded 7,555 murders, an increase of 696. Sexual offences, we had 15,545, an increase of 1,367,” Cele said.

Increase in violent crimes

And overall, violent crimes in SA have seen an increase of 11.6 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

The Crime Stats Report also revealed that a total of 1,101 women were murdered between October and December 2022, which is an increase of 199 compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Cele said that it was alarming that a total of 5,935 rape incidences took place at the residences of perpetrator/victim, including residents known by victim/perpetrator that were family friends and neighbours.

Furthermore, South African Police Service (SAPS) Statistics Chief Major-General Norman Sekhukhune detailed the increase from murder to assault.

Sekhukhune stated that domestic violence was a big contributing factor to the increase in murder.

Next Wednesday, the SA Portfolio Committee is supposed to discuss the statistics when they return to Parliament.