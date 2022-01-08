Roble adds new voices to Somalia polls talks

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF More by this Author

New Somali political voices are now involved in consensus building to break the election delays, with Prime Minister Hussein Roble seeking input from activists and women groups to steady an electoral calendar that is already overdue.

This week, civil society and representatives of women’s groups were invited to be part of the Somalia National Consultative Council (NCC) in Mogadishu.

The activists are the second group to be admitted into the NCC meeting. Other members are the five presidents of the federal states of Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, South West and Jubbaland, and the mayor of Mogadishu.

Prime Minister Roble had earlier met with members of the opposition groups under the caucus of the Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC). The group has been critical of Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo’s alleged interference in the electoral programme, including the controversial suspension of Prime Minister Roble on December 27; the prime minister defied it. President Farmaajo had accused PM Roble of failing to conduct the polls on time, after federal states delayed holding Lower House elections.

But PM Roble says the problem is systemic, and that he is collecting views to ensure the calendar is not disrupted again.

The civil society members have asked for the process to be sped up, credibility to be improved, and correction of what has gone wrong so far.

Spokesman of the FGS Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu said, “The leaders focused on the planned agenda items that included the manners of correcting election irregularities.”

On Tuesday, the NCC welcomed diplomats from international partners who support Somalia’s state building.

The diplomats were led by the UN special representative to Somalia James Swan, flanked by UK ambassador Kate Foster and the acting US ambassador Colleen Grenwelge. Also present were envoys from Turkey, China, Qatar and Ethiopia.

Speaking on their behalf, Mr Swan said, “The international partners urge the NCC to ensure that the elections are credible so that Somalia can focus on other priorities such as security and development.”

On September 17, 2020, the NCC then chaired by President Farmaajo agreed to hold a clan-based indirect elections in Somalia, having failed to hold a one-person, one-vote universal suffrage.

However, a series of squabbles over how to implement the agreements and related mechanisms almost derailed the process.

Nevertheless, an NCC meeting led by PM Roble who took charge of the elections via a transfer of authority by Farmaajo led to a landmark agreement on May 27 2021, scheduling an electoral timeline that will conclude the election of the 54 Upper House members and 275 legislators to the House of the People, a parliamentary chamber also known as the Lower House, to be concluded in 60 days, effective May 28, 2021.

The designed approach was the parliament of each state to elect the allocated senators to the Upper House followed by each member of the Lower House to be elected by 101 delegates selected by respective clan elders.

Contrary to the ambitious timetable, the first senator was elected on July 29, over two months after the timeline was announced. The last senator of the 54 senators was elected by the parliament of Galmudug State on November 13.

Somalia’s electoral calendar did not just suffer delays, but also allegations of irregularities and abuse of powers by the presidents of the federal member states. These federal leaders have ultimate powers in nominating candidates and some contenders have accused them of eliminating those seen as rivals or supporters of rivals.

The CPC led by former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed have been vocal in pointing out mistakes and had earlier criticised PM Roble for poor electoral leadership. They even hinted at the possibility of forming a parallel administration, a National Salvation Council, to conduct elections.

Abukar Abdurahman, a Mogadishu-based intellectual and property developer, told The EastAfrican that Somalis, particularly in Mogadishu, are holding their breath, hoping that the ongoing NCC meeting will fix the election issues.

President Farmaajo’s term expired on February 7, 2021 but he had to remain in office, albeit as a care taker, because of lack of legislators to elect a new president or reelect the incumbent.

