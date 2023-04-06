Nigerian court orders killing of noisy cockerel

By AFP More by this Author

A court in northern Nigeria's largest city of Kano has given a man till Friday to kill his cockerel following a neighbour's complaint that the constant crowing deprives him of sleep.

Magistrate Halima Wali issued the order against Malam Yusuf on Tuesday declaring the bird a nuisance to the neighbourhood, according to court proceedings seen by AFP.

Yusuf told the court that he had bought the bird to celebrate Good Friday and asked to given until the Christian holy day before killing it for a family feast.

The judge granted the request but warned him to prevent the cockerel from roaming the area and disturbing residents.

She also asked him to ensure he slaughters the bird on Friday as promised, or face a penalty from the court.

It is not illegal to keep livestock and poultry in homes across much of Nigeria where they are reared for food and as assets for quick cash in financial emergencies.