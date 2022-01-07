Nigeria gets clearance to deploy fighter jets against bandits  

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

Nigeria has officially categorised bandits as terrorists and also secured clearance from the United States to deploy Super Tucano fighter jets it procured from that country against bandits in North West and North Central regions, in what seems as a bold move aimed at eradicating banditry.

The declaration of bandits as terrorists in a similar category with Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) was Gazetted by the Federal Government on Wednesday.

The gazette notice proscribed banditry groups, while at the same time restraining any person or group of persons from participating in activities of any of the groups.

The Official Gazette was signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami.

With the declaration and clearance from the US, Nigerian military is set to deploy the Super Tucano fighter jets to tackle banditry, the menace that has ravaged two major northern regions.

Nigeria received 12 of the fighter jets in 2021 after many months of delay.

Mr Malami said that the federal government secured the clearance after assuring America that the jets would be used according to international best practices.

”We have been confronted with the challenge of banditry, something that prompted us to acquire the military armour for use. Banditry is a major threat to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The gazetting of the Super Tucano is in progress. The clearance to use the Super Tucano has also been obtained,” Mr Maami said.

Malami said terrorism poses a big threat to the well-being of about 200 million Nigerian citizens, and noted that the government has a responsibility to act, and in acting, maximum force must be used because that is the international best practice.

“Besides banditry, we are also confronting the challenges of kidnappings and cattle rustling. On all occasions, the criminals use weapons to violently attack Nigerians and instill fear in them.

“Hence, the use of any acquired military artillery requires that we consider the areas that require attention. Hence, we decided that in dealing with bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers, it would be within the international conventions to use our military artillery,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has said it has already deployed A-29 Super Tucanos against Boko Haram Terrorists, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said that “The Super Tucano aircraft have since been deployed to the North East and have been effective in our counter terrorism and counterinsurgency efforts.’’

More than 10,398 people died in Nigeria in 2021 in banditry and terrorism related attacks, as reported by a New York based independent nonpartisan think tank, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

The Council released the data on January 4, 2022, and indicated that Nigeria, which was hit by insurgency in 2009 that claimed more than 98,000 lives, recorded its worst insecurity-related death toll in 2021.

Among the fatalities were 4,835 civilians and 890 security personnel.