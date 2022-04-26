Mozambique's President Nyusi set to visit Uganda to strengthen ties

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is set to travel to Uganda on Wednesday for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening and deepening relations between the two countries.

President Nyusi and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni are set to hold discussion on strengthening historical ties, and political, economic, social and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

On Monday, the country’s Permanent Commission of the Parliament authorised President Nyusi to visit Uganda between April 27 and 29, adding that Uganda expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation ties with Mozambique.

“Mozambique and Uganda have enjoyed excellent relations of friendship, solidarity, cooperation and camaraderie since the national liberation struggle,” parliament added.

According to the Mozambique Presidency, both Heads of State will assess the stage of bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on the decisions taken during Museveni’s last State visit to Mozambique.

In 2018, President Nyusi hosted Museveni in Maputo for official talks during a three-day visit, during which a general cooperation agreement on defence, tourism, diplomacy and trade was inked.

Mozambique exports to Uganda mainly sea food, cashew nuts, sugar and coal, while Kampala exports maize, beans, timber, fruits, beef, and coffee to Maputo.