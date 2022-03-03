Mozambique President Nyusi fires PM a day after sacking 6 ministers

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday fired the country´s Prime Minister, the presidency said in a statement without disclosing more details.

Mr Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, 68, was in 2015 appointed Prime Minister after serving as the country’s ambassador to Indonesia and East Timor.

According to the statement, Ms Lídia de Fátima da Graça Cardoso was also removed from the post of Deputy Minister of Health.

The development comes less than 24 hours after President Nyusi fired six other top ranking ministers from his Cabinet.

On Wednesday, he sacked Finance and Economy Minister Adriano Afonso Maleiane, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Ernesto Max Elias Tonela, Minister of Industry and Trade Carlos Mesquita, Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources João Machatine.

He also sacked Minister of Combatants Carlos Siliya and Augusta Maíta, the Minister of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries.

In a statement released Wednesday, President Nyusi did not give reasons for their dismissal, announce new appointments or give any indication on when the vacant positions would be filled.