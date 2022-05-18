Mozambique and Malawi presidents launch joint electricity transmission project

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

The leaders of Malawi and Mozambique on Thursday launched the construction of a 400kv Mozambique-Malawi Transmission Line Project. Establishing this transmission link between the two neighbours will help meet the increasing electricity demand in Malawi.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has been in Mozambique since then, for a four-day state visit, and is expected to hold bilateral talks with his host, President Filipe Nyusi.

On Tuesday, Malawi media reported that the country was set to lose 78 Megawatts of electricity through the week, due to the contract that Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi’s made with Aggreko that was expected to end on Friday. Aggreko has been producing the electricity through diesel generators.

Power outages in the Southern Africa country were to last 8 hours a day, up from the current 6 hours.

In 2019, a grant agreement was inked between Mozambique and German Financial Cooperation through KfW Development Bank for the Mozambique Malawi Interconnector Project.

The project consisted of a 218km-long transmission line between Matambo (Mozambique) and Phombeya (Malawi).

Malawi President paid a visit to the Port of Nacala, an important trade and economic hub that provides an efficient and cost-effective avenue for the transportation of people, goods and services into the economy.

The port gives Malawi coastal access and facilitates timely transit of goods, including petroleum products and farm inputs.

“I am also aware of the role the port plays in the Nacala Development Corridor Agreement, which focuses on construction and rehabilitation of key infrastructure to enhance trade between Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia,” President Chakwera wrote on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

“It is a pleasure to see how the port’s developments have led to an increase in its capacity and efficiency to handle cargo.”

"My visit to this port has helped my officials and I appreciate the logistical challenges and opportunities that Malawi must take note of, in order to maximize the benefits it can provide," he added.