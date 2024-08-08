More drama in SA beauty pageant as ‘identity theft’ claim surfaces

By PETER DUBE More by this Author

South Africa’s premier beauty pageant has descended into more chaos after the Department of Home Affairs announced on Wednesday night that it had uncovered evidence that the mother of contestant Chidimma Adetshina may have committed identity theft, putting her nationality into question.

Chidimma, one of the finalists for Miss SA, was already facing trouble for taking part in the contest, owing to her “foreign parentage,” even though she was born in South Africa.

The Home Affairs Department, charged with registration of citizens and visitors, said it had been conducting investigation into Chidimma’s background, and the fresh twist came up after the organisers of the event requested verification of her citizenship following the outcry over the model’s eligibility.

According to the department, the request sent on August 5 included written consent from both Chidimma and her mother. The department “deployed every resource at its disposal to establish the truth. This has included archival research, visits to hospitals, and site visits to verify information.”

"Prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina's mother," the Department said.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, had also questioned the model’s background due to her Nigerian surname.

Her father is of Nigerian descent while her mother is of Mozambican origin, both of whom were legally living in South Africa at the time of her birth.

But Chidimma caused a stir when she mentioned in her Miss SA entry video that her parents were not South African citizens. Under South African laws, a child born on South African soil becomes a citizen only if at least one of the parents is a citizen or holds permanent residency.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber released a statement in which he said that the identity of a South African mother had been stolen as part of the alleged fraud involving Chidimma’s mother.

He indicated that the department had extended its investigation to uncover and prosecute any officials who may have been involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme.

But the minister stated that the 23-year-old model was not to blame.

“An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina's mother, suffered as a result, because she could not register her child,” said Mr Schreiber.

“This case, which stems from fraudulent activities committed 23 years ago, highlights the urgent need for the digital modernisation of Home Affairs applications, adjudication and verification processes. To insulate the department against fraudulent interference. Similar to the reforms undertaken at the South African Revenue Service in the late 2000s.

“The department has broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme, and it is obtaining legal advice on the implications of the alleged fraudulent activity on Adetshina’s citizenship status. Upon completing the investigation, Home Affairs intends to press criminal charges.”

“Throughout this process, Home Affairs is guided by our commitment to both restoring and upholding the rule of law as well as the rights of all parties,’’ the minister added.

Miss SA final will be held on August 10 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, and Chidimma is among the 10 finalists for the prestigious title.



