Malawi Electoral Commission adopts new technology for 2025 polls

By XINHUA More by this Author

The Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) has adopted Electoral Management Devices (EMDs) to streamline the electoral processes for the country's general elections scheduled for September 2025.

Mec Spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said Wednesday that the electoral body has procured a total of 6,500 EMDs from the Netherlands-based Smartmatic International Holding B V Company.

The new technology will replace the Biometric Voter Registration system used in the 2019 general elections, and the 2020 re-run of the presidential election.

Read: Election observers: Few voters know what they do

The commission is expected to use the new system for conducting voter registration, managing the transfer of voters, and inspecting the voters' register.

Mwafulirwa said that the introduction of EMDs is part of the strategy of the Mec to enhance efficiency in electoral processes during the upcoming general elections.