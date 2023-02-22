Advertisement

US first lady Jill Biden arrives in Namibia on Africa tour

Wednesday February 22 2023
The airplane carrying US first lady Jill Biden

The airplane carrying US first lady Jill Biden lands in the Namibia capital Windhoek on February 22, 2023. PHOTO | SIPHIWE SIBEKO | REUTERS

By REUTERS

Windhoek

US first lady Jill Biden has arrived in Namibia on the first stop on a five-day Africa tour, part of a push by the United States to strengthen its ties on the continent.

She landed at the airport in Namibia's capital Windhoek on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Heroes' Acre, a war memorial, together with the first lady of Namibia Monica Geingos.

Her trip will focus on education, health and empowering youth and women, she said in a statement on social media.

After Namibia she will go to Kenya where she will hear from those affected by drought and food insecurity, she said.

High-level visits

The Biden administration is planning a slew of high-level visits to Africa this year in an effort to counter the influence of China and Russia on the continent.

South Africa is currently hosting a joint naval exercise with Russia and China, a move the country says is routine but which has alarmed the United States and other Western partners.

It is Jill Biden's first trip to Africa as first lady.

