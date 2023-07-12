Israeli man kidnapped for ransom in northern Ethiopia

By AFP More by this Author

An Israeli citizen has been kidnapped in the Gondar region of northern Ethiopia, a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.

It said a report had been received on Monday that an Israeli had been abducted, without going into further detail.

"The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with his family members in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter," the statement said.

"The Israeli consul in Ethiopia is in contact with local security officials in order to obtain the safe release of the Israeli citizen without delay," it added.

The restive Amhara region has been the scene of unrest since a controversial move by Ethiopia's federal government earlier this year to dismantle regional forces and integrate them into the national army or regional police.