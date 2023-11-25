Advertisement

How George Weah became the architect of his own downfall

Saturday November 25 2023
gweah

George Weah casts his vote at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia on October 10, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

General Image
By KEMO CHAM

Usually, the conclusion of an election is followed by messages of goodwill, primarily directed to the winner. But the just-concluded Liberian presidential election has been an exception: the praises are directed at the loser. And it’s easy to see why.

The fact that incumbent President George Opong Weah lost the presidency is not a surprise. That he didn’t fight to stay on, like many of his peers in the region, is what may be new, leading to an outpouring of praises for him.

Read morehere

