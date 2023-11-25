How George Weah became the architect of his own downfall

By KEMO CHAM More by this Author

Usually, the conclusion of an election is followed by messages of goodwill, primarily directed to the winner. But the just-concluded Liberian presidential election has been an exception: the praises are directed at the loser. And it’s easy to see why.

The fact that incumbent President George Opong Weah lost the presidency is not a surprise. That he didn’t fight to stay on, like many of his peers in the region, is what may be new, leading to an outpouring of praises for him.

