Gunmen kill 20 mourners in Nigeria’s South East 

Sunday February 27 2022
A gunman. Gunmen opened fire at a funeral, killing 20 mourners. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By MOHAMMED MOMOH

Abuja,

The killings in South East Nigeria continued on Saturday as gunmen opened fire at a funeral, killing 20 mourners.

The gunmen, suspected to be members of a proscribed group, on Saturday, invaded a burial ceremony in Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A video clip on the incident is currently trending on social media.

Anambra State Police command confirmed the incident, saying it was a case of cult rivalry even as locals said the funeral was of a suspected leader of a cult.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has dispatched tactical squads, comprising of various units, to the area to maintain calm,” Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman in Anambra said.

