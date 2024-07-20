Gambia MPs kill bid to repeal anti-FGM law

By KEMO CHAM More by this Author

After months of national debate, Gambia’s Parliament on July 15 voted to reject a controversial Bill that sought to repeal a 2015 law banning female genital mutilation (FGM) in the country.

The anti-FGM law, enacted under exiled former president Yahya Jammeh’s regime, prohibits the cut, which is widely practised in Gambia, backed by religious and cultural beliefs. Islamic scholars in the Muslim-dominated country vigorously campaigned to have the law repealed, arguing it violated the cultural and religious rights of Gambians.

But the religious community was sharply divided, with those against the repeal citing the harmful nature of the practice and casting doubt on its religious basis. The issue even featured in the Organisation of Islamic Conference meeting hosted by Gambia this year, where some scholars insisted that FGM had no religious basis.

Following a heated debate, the House on Monday voted 48 to five in favour of maintaining the law.

Anti-FGM campaigners hailed the decision. The Women’s Amendment Bill 2023 was in the House since last year. None of its provisions was passed.

In a statement, the government said it had demonstrated its commitment to protect women and girls against harmful practices.

“This vote reaffirms The Gambia Government’s commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of women and girls throughout the country,” read a statement by the Ministry of Information.

Despite the ban on the practice, it remains widespread in the country, according to campaigners. Last year, FGM became a hot topic after three women were convicted of subjecting girls to the practice, and the case sparked criticism from a section of influential religious scholars.

Monday’s vote came after a joint committee of health and gender experts submitted a report containing recommendations against repealing the law.

The amendment Bill, spearheaded by an independent lawmaker, initially had huge backing from the House. In its first reading, it received 46 votes, out of the 53 lawmakers, with one abstaining.

Then a massive public campaign by anti-FGM campaigners ensued nationwide, leading to the constitution of a committee of experts to look into the impact of the practice.

After Monday’s decision, a group of religious scholars staged a brief march in the streets and prayed for people they said are seeking to destroy the country through anti-Islam laws.