Contact embassy in Berlin before leaving Ukraine, Ethiopia tells citizens

By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE More by this Author

The Ethiopian Embassy in Germany on Saturday urged its citizens in Ukraine to first contact the embassy before leaving the country, a day after it encouraged them to immediately cross over into Poland.

On Friday, the embassy urged its citizens in Ukraine to immediately cross borders to Poland following Russia’s invasion, adding that it was working in collaboration with the Polish government for a safe passage for Ethiopians while it closely monitors the situation in Ukraine.

“Talks have been held with the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to allow Ethiopian nationals to enter Poland,” the embassy said.

The Polish government has allowed all Ethiopians from Ukraine to enter Poland until calm is restored in Ukraine, the embassy said.

However, on Saturday, the Ethiopian Mission in Berlin urged Ethiopians in Ukraine to consult with the Embassy via Tel +491767269094 or email [email protected] even as citizens appealed on the government to help them leave Ukraine.

They said some had already travelled to the Polish border.

There are an estimated 400 to 500 Ethiopian students enrolled in higher education institutions in Ukraine, The EastAfrican learnt.