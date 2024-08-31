Ethiopia Foreign minister calls for joint efforts to maintain peace in Horn of Africa

By XINHUA More by this Author

Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske Selassie has called for joint efforts among countries in the Horn of Africa to fight Al Shabaab in Somalia.

Briefing journalists Friday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Atske Selassie said that Al Shabaab is "well-equipped" to carry out deadly attacks in the Horn of Africa region, noting that countries in the region must unite more than ever before to defend the terror activities of Al Shabaab and keep it at bay.

The Foreign minister said Ethiopia is committed to jointly fighting the terrorist group by providing unreserved military and other support to Somalia until the Somali National Army (SNA) can deal with security challenges in the country by itself.

He also said countries in the region must redouble their efforts to stop those forces trying to undo the hard-won gains against terrorism in the region.

He pledged that Ethiopia will continue building, mending and enhancing relations with neighboring countries, noting that there are unbreakable bonds of fraternity among the peoples of the region.