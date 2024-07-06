Egypt peace bid met with gulf among Sudan factions

By MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF More by this Author

A peace bid by Egypt to help end the war in Sudan is being met with a widening gulf among warring parties on whether to hold dialogue, or just fight on.

Cairo, endorsed by the African Union, is supposed to help parties meet face-to-face for the first time, to draft agenda on how dialogue should flow.

The African Union Peace and Security Council last week backed Cairo to host the meeting this weekend, after which parties can arrange for talks, possibly under the mediation of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Read more here