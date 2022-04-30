DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi visits Zambia

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi arrived in Zambia’s capital Lusaka on Friday for an official state visit.

The visit aims at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

President Hichilema and Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema are expected to sign various agreements, including deals on mining.

The two Heads of State identified the mining sector as the main driver of this cooperation. Sources in Kinshasa said the two countries also plan to develop the value chain of electric batteries and renewable energy.

In November 2021, President Hichilema visited DRC and took part in the DRC-Africa Business Forum 2021.