Angola’s former president José Eduardo Dos Santos laid to rest

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Former Angolan President José Eduardo Dos Santos was Sunday laid to rest in a state funeral attended by government officials, civil society members, and international delegations from 21 countries, which was marked by military honours, lyrical music and reading of messages.

The burial ceremony in Praça da República, Luanda was attended by thousands of mourners. Dos Santos died, aged 79, on July 8, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain, after suffering cardiac arrest.

The man, who governed Angola between 1979 and 2017, would have turned 80 on Sunday, the day of his burial.

Dos Santos widow Ana Paula dos Santos, their sons Breno, and Danilo, daughter Josiana and other family members attended the funeral.

Message from family

“Words are not enough to describe the man you were and you will be in our hearts. Few were the people who knew the person behind the title, Papa, your struggles were not in vain. Your light will always shine. We will always honour your name. On behalf of my family I thank all those present,” his daughter Josiana said in a message from her family.

Dos Santos’ son, José Filomeno dos Santos Zenú, who is facing corruption-related charges, attended his father’s burial.

Tchizé dos Santos, along with her siblings Isabel, José Paulino and Houston Lulendo, who are currently in Spain, did not attend their father’s funeral.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral were presidents Carlos Vila Nova of Sao Tome and Principe, José Maria Neves of Cape Verde, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Others were presidents Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo, Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal.

Former presidents of Jakaya Kikwete (Tanzania), Manuel Pinto da Costa (Sao Tome and Principe), Sam Nujoma (Namibia) and Joaquim Chissano (Mozambique) were also present.