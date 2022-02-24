CAR frees four peacekeepers following UN pressure

By PARTICK ILUNGA More by this Author

Authorities in Central Africa Republic have freed four peacekeepers attached to a stabilisation mission in the country, following pressure from the UN.

The four soldiers of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were arrested on Friday in Bangui at the Bangui-M'poko International Airport as they were accompanying their leader on his way to France.

Mr Mankeur Ndiaye, the outgoing head of MINUSCA, confirmed the release.

“The Mission has every sympathy for them. The UN will continue to ensure the protection of its assets and personnel in all circumstances,” he said.

On Tuesday, MINUSCA strongly condemned the “instrumentalisation on social media, in an attempt to manipulate public opinion. The Mission categorically rejected the accusations of undermining state security.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had called for their “immediate release.”

The UN peacekeepers were arrested by the Central African Republic (CAR) police unit gendarmerie in Bangui, while escorting a senior military officer.

The secretary-general said that pursuant to the 2014 status-of-forces agreement between the United Nations and the government of the CAR relating to MINUSCA, members enjoy privileges and immunities which are held in the interest of the United Nations.

The top UN official recalled that the 2014 status-of-forces agreement establishes a specific procedure in cases where members of MINUSCA are suspected, by the authorities of the CAR, of having committed an offence.

Meanwhile, Mr Guterres on Wednesday appointed Rwanda’s former Permanent Representative to the UN, Valentine Rugwabiza, as his new special representative to the Central African Republic.