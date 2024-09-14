Sudan army chief Burhan seeks political legitimacy on the back of damaging war

By MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF More by this Author

Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is seeing September, again, as a lucky month to market himself to the global audience as the legitimate leader of his country. It comes even as the ongoing war churns out a king-size humanitarian crisis.

Last week, Burhan travelled to Beijing where he met with President Xi Jinping.

The occasion was the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) where dozens of African leaders including Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kenya’s President William Ruto gathered.

But it was a personal triumph for a man who was forced to relocate from the country’s capital Khartoum to Port Sudan, from where he has tried to defend his fort.

In Beijing, discussions with Xi didn’t amount to much but a photo of him and China’s assurances on Sudan sovereignty were significant.

China is ready to work with Sudan to promote the steady development of their strategic partnership, Xi said, according to an official dispatch from Beijing. Xi said China supports Sudan in “safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and hopes Sudan will restore peace and stability at an early date.”

One more important statement was that China will continue “to uphold justice for Sudan on multilateral occasions and strive for a sound external environment for the political settlement of the Sudanese issue.”

With China, one of the five permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, it means Burhan has two on his side, with Russia having already backed him. Both China and Russia have defended Sudan in UN forums, even in the face of Western criticism.

Indeed, some diplomatic sources in Khartoum indicated hope that Burhan’s moves may now force the US to endorse Burhan as the legitimate leader of Sudan’s transition period, or lose out in influencing events there.

The US has tried several times to push the warring parties, the Sudan Armed Forces (Saf) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to pursue peace. They haven’t and the SAF recently dodged an invitation to Geneva for the latest round, accusing organisers of inviting unwanted guests such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) whom the Saf accuse of backing RSF.

At the UN Security Council, however, the UAE, currently a non-permanent member said there won’t be a military solution in Sudan.

“An immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered access to humanitarian aid, and a return to a civilian-led government in Sudan are desperately needed, the UAE said on September 11.

“There is no military solution to this conflict. The warring parties must come to the negotiating table to end this devastating conflict.”

This month, Burhan is expected to make his second address to the UN General Assembly, the annual ritual where world leaders arrive in New York to give speeches at the global body. Yet there are calls from the UN and international human rights organisations to extend the mandate of the fact-finding mission in Sudan, because the situation in the country is witnessing a significant escalation in humanitarian violations.

During the session reviewing the mission’s report, held on Tuesday, September 10, the discussions highlighted the importance of continuing the mission’s work to address the worsening humanitarian and rights crisis.

The session reviewing the fact-finding mission’s report on Tuesday, September 10, featured extensive discussions within the Human Rights Council, with varied positions on the future of the mission. While some blocs and representatives of the Sudanese civil society called for extending the mission to continue its investigations, the Sudanese government requested its termination.

The mission’s report stated that the Sudanese government had not responded to four visit requests from the mission’s team, which hindered the completion of their investigations.

The report recommended an investigation by the International Criminal Court into the crimes committed, in addition to deploying peacekeeping forces to protect civilians due to the extensive violations committed by both sides in the conflict, including killings, arrests, torture, and internet blackouts.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution extending sanctions against Sudan until September 2025. Robert Wood, the US Deputy Representative for Political Affairs at the UN, stated that these sanctions aim to limit arms transfers to Darfur and penalise individuals and entities contributing to destabilising activities.

General Yasser Al-Atta, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces elicited widespread reactions. He confirmed that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will remain the head of state with full sovereign powers even after several electoral terms. Al-Atta’s comments indicate the army’s intention to maintain political control, even amid upcoming elections.

These statements are seen as part of al-Burhan’s effort to gain international legitimacy by reinforcing his role as a key leader, despite both international and domestic pressures. Observers believe that this stance reflects a desire to ensure the continuity of political control, which could complicate the prospects for peaceful resolutions and further entrench the current situation.

Moreover, some observers suggest that these remarks might be an attempt by al-Burhan to enhance his domestic political position and strengthen his standing with international powers, seeking international support and legitimacy amidst increasing criticism of Sudan’s human rights situation.

At the same time, these statements might exacerbate internal tensions by inflaming political discord and generating mixed reactions among various factions within Sudan.

This position reflects deep political tensions within the country, as the ongoing conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces could undermine the chances of reaching an effective political settlement and increase the humanitarian suffering of millions of Sudanese enduring the ongoing conflict.

The next session of the Human Rights Council is expected to conclude on October 10, with a vote scheduled on the resolution to extend the fact-finding mission’s mandate before the session ends.