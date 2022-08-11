28 bandits killed in air strikes in northern Nigeria

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

Abuja,

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday launched air strikes, killing 28 bandits, including bandit leader Alhaji Shanono in North Central Kaduna State.

Several others were injured following the ongoing military offensive against insurgents.

On Monday, the military killed another 27 bandits in targeted airstrikes, bringing the number of those killed in the area this week to 55.

Edward Gabkwet, the NAF director of Public Relations and Information, said the terrorists were eliminated following sustained air operations in the area. He spoke in Abuja on Wednesday.

Air Commodore Gabkwet said that following the air strikes, the insurgents released at least 26 kidnap victims.

Advertisement

He added that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had commended troops for the sustained air strike against the terrorists.

“One of such strikes, which occurred on August 9, resulted in the elimination of a well-known terrorist leader operating in Kaduna State.

“Indeed, following receipt of intelligence on same day that a well-known insurgent kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, had scheduled a meeting with his foot soldiers at Ukambo, a village about 131 km from Kaduna, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch dispatched aircraft for interdiction mission at the location.”

Gabkwet said that the CAS had reviewed the ongoing air operations against the insurgents and other criminal elements in the country.

Meanwhile, the military has also been conducting air raids in North East Borno state targeting insurgents.

On August 6 at Gazuwa, about 1.2 kilometres to Gargash, the military conducted an air strike following intelligence of infighting between Boko Haram fighters and members of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP).

“The state of confusion and disorder between the two factions presented an opportunity for a surprise strike by NAF’s pilots,” Air Commodore Gabkwet said.