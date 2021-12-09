Bandits kill 23, injure nine in an attack in northwest Nigeria

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

Abuja,

Bandits attacked and burnt beyond recognition 23 passengers among the 32 traveling in a commercial bus in North West Sokoto state, Nigeria police confirmed the incident, saying the horrendous act was orchestrated on Tuesday.

The Sokoto State Police Commissioner, Mr Kamaludeen Okunola, said the attack took place in Angwan Bawa, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He confirmed the attack after an emergency security meeting summoned by the Sokoto state governor, Mr Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday and described the incident as unfortunate.

Mr Okunola said that security personnel had been mobilised to the area to fish out the perpetrators and prevent a recurrence.

The vehicle conveying the local migrants to Kaduna in North West Nigeria was ambushed and shot at before the bandits set it ablaze together with its occupants.

Sokoto State, just like other states in the North-West region has been ravaged by banditry in recent times, leading to loss of lives and properties.

As part of measures to contain the situation, the state government shut down telecommunication services in some selected local governments, perceived to be the worst hit by the bandits.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, the state government added that strategies are being put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.

“Security chiefs in Sokoto state, comprising of heads of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as the Chairmen of Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas had briefed the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on the incident at the Government House, Sokoto, on Wednesday, pledging to work with it on modalities to checkmate future occurrences,” a statement released by the office of the governor read in part.

He added that “after the bandit attack, 23 died of fire burns while six sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital”.

Three other victims were said to have been discharged, while security agencies were deployed to patrol the area and beef up security around the area which is close to the Zamfara border.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attack on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari said, “I am very distressed by the manner of death was visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country. It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.”

“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people,” President Buhari added.