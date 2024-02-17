Advertisement

AU faced with old crises as leaders plot to polish scorecard, roadmap

Sunday February 18 2024
fakim

African Union (AU) Commissioner Moussa Faki makes his remarks during the Africa Climate Summit held at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya on September 5, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

Summary

  • The continental body is gathering as conflict and violence rages in Ethiopia itself.
  • The ICG suggested leaders must also focus on Sudan, where the search for ceasefire has failed numerous times.
  • Some experts argued AU’s failings are related to the way it communicates about crises.
By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Leaders of the African Union (AU) are gathering in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia taking on new challenges, even as they face old problems. The 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, the topmost meeting of the continental body is gathering under the theme of “Education, science, technology and innovation,” seeing itself as a ripe region to compete with the bigger players round the globe.

