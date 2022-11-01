Nigerian army kills 43 suspected ISWAP fighters, arrest leader

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

Abuja

The Nigerian military has killed at least 43 suspected terrorists, believed to be members of the Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) after a failed attempt to attack a detention facility located in New Bussa, Niger State.

The ISWAP fighters were killed in Nigeria’s North Central region as they attempted to free their detained leaders.

The military reported that soldiers had been anticipating the terrorists who were met with a massive ambush that had been laid for them.

“Though the incident happened in the night of Sunday, the troops had been anticipating such daring moves and have been on high alert. They just came into our trap. While at least 47 dead bodies of the terrorists were counted, the troops succeeded in arresting one of their (ISWAP) commanders who led the fighters.

“NAF aircraft were also timely in supporting the ground troops from Wawa military cantainment in Borgu local government area of Niger state, hence the success in decimating the terrorists,” said the military in a statement.

Onslaught on terrorist groups

In continuation of the onslaught against terrorist groups in the North West, the military also reported that troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance operation in Maidaro, Kagi Hill, Kusharki and Anguwan Madaki in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State abd repulsed terrorists.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said on Saturday that in the fierce encounter that followed, many bandits were killed, forcing others to flee.

The troops recovered two AK-47 rifles with two rounds of amunition, one automatic pump action gun with 3 cartridges, 6 Dane guns, 3 homemade pistols with one 9mm round and 4 motorcycles.

The air force intercepted fleeing bandits from Kagi Hill during the firefight that ensued, he said.

As tension over a security alert raised by the United States simmers, the Nigerian army has carried out an intelligence-led aerial and ground coordinated operation, killing more than 87 Boko Haram fighters in North East Borno state.

The military deployed American made Super Tucano fighter jets on Friday evening, targeting Boko Haram’s strategic human and material capacity in Bama Local Government Area in Borno state.

Hibernating in hideouts

The terrorists were reported to be hibernating in some hideouts around the axis of Bula Ngufdoye, Ngori, kote and Tangalanga, kulo Gomna, Bulamarwaye, Garje, Wuta and Mordo villages in the Cameroon border town of Bama.

“Bombs from the Super Tukano aircraft scored accurate hits on three targets leading to the obliteration of scores of the terrorists and some of their equipment including Hilux trucks,’’ the Nigerian air force command reported on Saturday in Abuja.

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) had raised the alarm over plans by Boko Haram to abduct humanitarian workers in Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

An information advisory released by the UNDSS noted that there was reason to believe that the insurgents planned to abduct humanitarian workers.