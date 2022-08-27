Angola ex-president Dos Santos burial set for August 28

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos’ funeral will take place on Sunday at the Republic Square, Dr António Agostinho Neto Memorial, in the capital Luanda, the government has announced.

Dos Santos, 79, died on July 8 at a hospital in Barcelona after suffering cardiac arrest. He would have turned 80 on Sunday.

On Saturday, a public homage will be held in the Square with free access to citizens, the spokesperson of the Multisectoral Commission for the funeral said.

Mr Marcy Lopes added that the programme contains a public tribute.

“The funeral programme will begin at the family residence, in Miramar, with the normal procedure of placing the coffin in the vehicle with reduced military honours in the direction of the Republic Square, in a slow march funeral procession that is expected to pass through some of the city's streets”.

On Saturday August 20, the body of the man who ruled Angola with an iron fist for 38 years was repatriated to the country after 43 days of a legal battle between the government and his sons over when and where he should be buried.

His widow Ana Paula dos Santos and her sons Josiana, Breno and Danilo are expected to attend the funeral.

Tchizé dos Santos along with her siblings Isabel, José Paulino and Houston Lulendo are currently in Spain and will not attend their father’s funeral.