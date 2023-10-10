Algeria postpones mediation in coup-hit Niger

By AFP More by this Author

Algeria said on Monday that it was putting on hold its mediation efforts aimed at ending the political crisis in coup-hit neighbour Niger.

The West African nation has been governed for more than two months by a military regime which took power after deposing Niger's elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

In August, Algeria proposed a six-month transition plan under the supervision of a "civilian authority led by a consensual figure accepted by all sides of the political class" which would lead to "re-establishment of the constitutional order in the country".

Early this month, the foreign ministry in Algiers said Niger's coup leaders had accepted the plan, and hours later Niger's Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested authorities there would "examine Algeria's offer of mediation".

On Monday, though, an Algerian Foreign Ministry statement said Algiers had decided "to delay the initiation of the planned preparatory discussions until it has clarifications" on implementation of the mediation.

After Nigerien authorities informed the Algerians of "their acceptance of Algerian mediation", Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had tasked Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf with "visiting Niamey as soon as possible with the aim of launching discussions... with all stakeholders," the ministry said.

But the exchanges between the two sides "on the agenda and the content of the visit" were not conclusive, it said.

Algeria deplored that "official and public statements from the Nigerien authorities raised questions about their real willingness to follow through on their acceptance of Algerian mediation," it added.

The West African bloc Ecowas has threatened to use force as a last resort to reinstate Bazoum, who has been held in his residence since the coup.

Tebboune on August 6 said he "categorically" rejected any foreign military intervention in Niger, which borders Algeria to the south.

A military solution would be "a direct threat" to Algeria, he said, stressing "there will be no solution without us. We are the first people affected".