Africa visa denials to study abroad exceed every continent, on steady rise

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

The African continent has, by far, the highest visa denial rate than any other region in the world, and it is steadily rising, new reports show.

The Shorelight report and another study in Europe by migration consultancy firm, Henley & Partners, show that students seeking to study abroad from the Global South in general, and the African continent in particular, are denied student visas at disproportionately higher rates than those from other world regions.

The Shorelight Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education analysis examines these trends between 2015 and 2022, a period that captures data over three US administrations and both pre- and post-Covid pandemic mobility.

Read more here