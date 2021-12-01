20 killed, 7 rescued in boat mishap in Nigeria

By MOHAMMED MOMOH More by this Author

Abuja,

At least 20 people have died in Bagwai Local Government of Kano State in north west Nigeria after a boat they were sailing in capsized due to overloading.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the accident which occurred on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer Kano State Fire Service said that 20 people have been confirmed dead while seven others were rescued and rushed to the state hospital to receive medical attention.

“There were 49 passengers in the boat who were heading to Bagwai town from Badau Village when the accident happened,” Mr Abdullahi said.

“Some of the passengers were children travelling to Bagwai town to attend Mulud, the commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. So far, efforts to find and rescue 22 people who are still missing are ongoing,” he added.

Mr Kassim Musa, the Head of operations of Kano Fire Brigade said that “hardly a month or two passes without such an accident.”

“Most of the boats are over-used and poorly maintained,” he said, adding that they are also often overloaded with passengers and goods.

The latest accident reported involved a 10-seater motorboat overloaded with 34 passengers causing it to capsize. It was ferrying a bride and 30 members of her family to a wedding. All but one died.

30 people drowned on April 1, 2021 after a boat capsized in Lake Bagwai.